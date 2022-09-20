Dear Heloise: Well, I’m out of the house and on my own for the first time in over 15 years. There’s just one problem: I can’t cook. Really, I’m hopeless in the kitchen. I thought increasing the cooking temperature would speed up the cooking time. Trust me when I say it doesn’t work that way.
When I was talking to my mother the other day, she said you had inexpensive pamphlets I could buy on cooking that might help me get organized and become a better cook.
Would you list the ones that might help me, along with the price of each one? Who knows? Maybe someone else is as clueless as me in the kitchen and needs help as much as I do.
— Robert M., New Mexico Robert, yes, I have several pamphlets that could be of help to you. Here they are:
Heloise’s Main Dishes and More for $3: These are recipes that are time-honored and tested throughout three or four generations. They have been enjoyed by many of my readers.
Heloise’s Spectacular Soups for $5: Everyone loves a hot bowl of soup on a chilly winter evening.
Heloise’s All-Time Favorite Recipes for $5: These are recipes that have been enjoyed by my family and my staff for many years.
Heloise’s Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More for $5: This is the most requested pamphlet, because it not only has some wonderful recipee but also contains many ways to use vinegar to clean your home and improve your life.
Heloise’s Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes for $3: A must-have in any kitchen.
To get a copy of one or more of these pamphlets, just send the required fee along with the names of the pamphlets you would like to have, as well as a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.