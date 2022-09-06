Dear Heloise: I’m going to have some friends over to celebrate the new home I just purchased, and I plan on serving some “munchies” and wine. Everyone I know loves cheese, so I asked a friend what he liked best, and he said Stilton cheese. I hate to sound like a country bumpkin, but what is Stilton cheese, and what is it served with on a cheese tray?
— Noah T., Kansas Noah, Stilton is a strong-flavored, blue-veined English cheese. It pairs well with apples, tangerines, walnuts and wheat crackers. It’s often served with port wine as a dessert in Europe. You also might want to serve some squares of Swiss cheese, which has a very nutty flavor, and is often served on water crackers or with various cold cuts. Edam is a Dutch cheese that is mild in flavor and usually comes with a heavy, waxy rind. With edam cheese, cut through its rind in a pie shape, but do not remove the entire rind. By the way, best wishes to you in your new home.
— Heloise
PASTRY BAG REPLACEMENT
Dear Heloise: I loaned out my pastry bag to a friend, but she lost it. Until I could pick up another one, I used a plastic zip-top bag with one of the bottom corners snipped off. I use it to make not just fancy desserts, but to make mashed potatoes and squash look dressed up as well. It never fails to impress our guests. —Tina S., San Francisco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.