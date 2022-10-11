Dear Heloise: I have a couple of questions:
1. When food has been cooked, is it necessary to let it cool completely to room temperature before it can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer?
2. If the date on a package says, “Best if used by,” how many days later can you still safely use and eat it?
— Boston Nurse, via email
In response to the first question: No, it can still be warm, but by the time you finish your meal, it’s more than likely to have cooled off enough to be placed in the refrigerator.
For the second question, the number of days depends on several factors: the product, for one. Is it a vegetable, meat/poultry or fish? I always encourage people to consume poultry and fish quickly to make certain it’s at it freshest. Some vegetables and fruit last longer than others: Potatoes usually last longer than a head of lettuce, and apples last longer than strawberries.
The “Best if used by” label is just to make sure you get the product at its peak of freshness and safety.
— Heloise SOUP SEASONDear Heloise: We are now officially in “soup season,” and there is nothing tastier than a warm pot of soup and homemade bread on a chilly day. Would you reprint one of my all-time favorite soup recipes, Granny’s country-style beef soup? I had a copy, but misplaced it, and my boys at home want it on Halloween night before the kiddos arrive for trick or treating.
— Ashley H., Connecticut Ashley, of course I’ll reprint that recipe. Everyone I know loves this recipe because it’s a healthy dish and so tasty on a cold day.
— Heloise First, in a large 6- to 8-quart pot, boil a large soup bone for 4 to 6 hours (depending on the size) with 8 cups of water (add more if you need it) and 8 ounces of tomato sauce. Then, add:
1/3 cups of rice
4 large garlic cloves, minced
1 large onion, cubed
1 cup carrots, cubed
1 cup celery, cubed
1 large potato
1 small zucchini or yellow squash, cubed
2 teaspoons salt (add more to taste if needed)
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon sugar
Boil for 20 minutes. Add 4 to 6 ounces of medium-sized egg noodles. Simmer for 15 minutes. Serve with cornbread.
If you love a steaming bowl of hot soup as much as I do, you’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s Spectacular Soups.” The recipes are time- and family-tested over many years. It’s so easy to get a copy! Just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a stamped (84 cents), long envelope to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You’ll be glad to have this easy-to-use pamphlet with so many new recipes for your family.
— Heloise
MAYONNAISE
Dear Heloise: I’ve been wondering, how long is it safe to keep mayonnaise, even in the refrigerator? I have a jar of mayonnaise in the fridge that expired two years ago. Is it safe to use?
— Holly R., Oregon Holly, throw it out. Two years past the expiration date is very questionable. When in doubt about a product, read the expiration date and follow the manufacturer’s recommendation.
— Heloise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.