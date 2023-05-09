Dear Heloise: I’ve discovered that when I make a cook-and-serve pudding, I need to stir the mix into the cold milk and bring it to a boil while stirring constantly. Unfortunately, the pudding mix takes a long time to blend with cold milk.
So, before I start, I place the needed amount of cold milk in a microwave-safe bowl and warm it up. Then, when I mix the milk and pudding mix together, they blend much easier. I save time and frustration when I warm the milk first.
— Mary-Jane M., Sandy, Utah
COFFEE FACTS
Dear Heloise: My husband and I love coffee, and we drink it every day. My in-laws say coffee is bad for our health, and we should switch to tea, which I don’t care for.
Somehow, I find this argument to be absurd because my husband and I are in our late 40s and in excellent health. Does coffee have a negative effect on a person’s health?
— Yuma, Arizona Yuma, because each person is an individual, I can only give you some facts so that you can judge for yourself:
• According to Harvard Health Publishing, researchers have discovered that moderate coffee consumption (about 3 to 5 cups per day) leads to a longer life span, as well as a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and possibly a lower rate of endometrial cancer.
• Coffee contains micronutrients of potassium, magnesium and niacin.
• Finland consumes more coffee per person than any other country. On average, they drink about 5 cups per person daily.
• Americans as a whole drink about 400 million cups of coffee every day.
• According to the Mayo Clinic, 8 ounces of brewed decaf coffee still contains anywhere from 2 to 12 mg of caffeine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.