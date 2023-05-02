Dear Heloise: When I open a new box of facial tissue, I put a couple handfuls of marbles in the bottom so that when I go to grab one tissue, the whole box doesn’t come with it. A heavy weight on the bottom keeps the box on my nightstand.
— Jan W., Vermont
BUTTON, BUTTON
Dear Heloise: I bought a beautiful white blouse while I was visiting England last month. One of the most attractive parts of the blouse are the buttons, which are stunning.
Sadly, I can’t find any like them here in the States, so I’m worried that if I lose one or two buttons, the blouse will look very different. How can I secure the buttons to the blouse so that they don’t come off?
— Pippa C., Michigan Pippa, use some unwaxed dental floss. Just add a couple of loops of unwaxed dental floss, along with the thread already used to keep the buttons in place, and it should keep your buttons safe where they are for a long time.
By the way, did you know you can use dental floss to tie up vines and other trailing plants?
— Heloise
BLOOD STAIN
Dear Heloise: While out running errands with my boyfriend, he was accidentally hit on the nose, and he had a nosebleed. It ran down onto his shirt, so I offered to wash it for him.
First, I soaked it in warm water, then washed it with the usual detergent I commonly use. I even used a prewash spray, but the blood still stained his shirt. What did I do wrong? — Jennifer V., Connecticut Jennifer, blood stains need to be washed in cold water. Warm or hot water will set a blood stain.
— Heloise
